Alhaurín de la Torre opens three-million-euro square with a view The first phase of the redevelopment of the neighbourhood of La Palmilla has included the creation of Plaza Mirador de la Huertecilla and the redevelopment of seven streets in the area, along with two new car parks and CCTV

The three-million-euro project has included the creation of a new public square with a viewpoint. / SUR

The first phase of the redevelopment of the neighbourhood of La Palmilla in Alhaurín de la Torre was opened by the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, on Friday.

The three-million-euro project has included the creation of a new public square with a viewpoint, the redevelopment of seven streets in the area, along with two new car parks with 200 spaces and video surveillance.

The opening ceremony was attended by hundreds of local residents, who were given a guided tour of the new Plaza Mirador de la Huertecilla, which offers panoramic views over the valley. The plaza has been constructed on three levels, which are connected by walkways, while an elevator has been installed to facilitate access for those with mobility restrictions.

The mayor described the project as a “spectacular" redevelopment, adding that the new area will “improve the quality of life of local residents”.

The square connects with several streets: Muñoz Seca, Goya, Jacinto Benavente, Pablo Picasso, Murillo, El Greco and Real, all of which have been repaved and fitted with new LED lighting and urban furniture.

Although the streets have been pedestrianised, car owners residing in these streets will have access.

Villanova highlighted the “complexity” of the work, especially with regard to the pedestrian square and viewpoint, due to the typology of the land and the foundations necessary to ensure the stability of the houses in the connecting streets.

“At first, the architects thought that it was a crazy idea, but we have persevered and shown that it could be done: the neighbourhood deserved the effort,” the mayor explained.

Second phase put out to tender

The mayor also announced that the second phase of the renovation of the historic town centre has now been put out to tender.

The overall project, he explained, has been designed with the “complete consensus” of local residents with the objective of “enabling them to live without the noise and inconvenience of traffic”.

“The houses in this historic area have gained a public plaza and balcony with beautiful views. There will be less traffic, which will make it easier for children to play and for residents to enjoy the square, a new space that will also be used for open-air events,” he said.