Alhaurín de la Torre to have 10G telephony coverage

With the change in mobile network provider, which will now be Orange, Alhaurín de la Torre will implement 10G technology. This will happen in the coming months, according to the mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who explained that with this innovation, the municipality will be "the first in Spain to have access to this maximum speed." The rollout of this system will be gradual and is linked to the creation of a digital hub at the Casa de la Juventud (youth centre). This initiative is part of an investment strategy aiming to mobilise 15.5 million euros by applying for European Union funding, which would cover 85 per cent of the total.

The work schedule will begin with the adaptation and activation of the youth centre to convert it into a multifunctional facility that will house, in addition to its own activities and services, a digital innovation hub. In this sense, an alliance has already been established with the digital content hub of the city of Malaga. The process for this dates back to the end of last year. In November 2024, the mayor, accompanied by finance and new technologies councillor José Manuel de Molina, held a meeting with officials from the Telefónica foundation to set up a centre similar to the one that has been set up in Malaga under the name of Campus 42. There have also been contacts with this initiative to explore avenues for collaboration.

In the case of 10G, the main building of the town hall, located next to the youth centre, will be the first to have this coverage. Subsequently, it will be offered to all businesses and shops in Alhaurín de la Torre, as well as SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and freelancers who are based in the municipal business centre and the promotion building in the El Peñón neighbourhood.

10G is a broadband network that achieves download speeds of close to 10,000 megabits per second (Mbps) and almost imperceptible latency, marking a turning point for the development of next-generation digital services. The leap from today's speed to the next 10G also enhances data upload performance.

"This breakthrough not only places us at the forefront, but also reflects a clear commitment to economic development and local talent," said the mayor, who explained that all the details of the project will be presented in September.