Alhaurín de la Torre council cares for 2,000 stray cats

Alhaurín de la Torre manages a population of 1,929 community cats under Spain's 2023 animal welfare law. According to the August 2025 census, 70% are already sterilised and 40% carry microchip identification.

The council's health department has partnered with El Gato Garduño association and IVC Paraíso Residencia Canina to implement the capture, sterilisation and return process. The council provides comprehensive care including veterinary services, temporary sheltering, food and health monitoring. Custom-built shelter huts have been installed at colony sites to protect cats from harsh weather conditions.

The municipality has allocated 70,000 euros for the sterilisation programme and 251,664 for abandoned animal collection. Signs mark registered colonies and residents are reminded that feeding, disturbing or relocating community cats without permission is prohibited.