Alhaurín de la Torre approves construction of a 70,000-square-metre commercial park

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced the construction of a new 70,000-square-metre commercial park that is to be located on the industrial estate next to the A-404 and the Avenida de las Américas. The project is part of the development that the entire northern area of the industrial estate has experienced in recent years, with the opening of several commercial establishments and restaurants.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, stressed the importance of the “employment impact” that the construction of the centre will have, since “several hundred” direct and indirect jobs will be created.

The new shopping centre, which will include 300 parking spaces and different green areas, was given the green light during the last plenary session. The project was approved by the PP and the PSOE parties, while the Adelante Alhaurín de la Torre group abstained.

The mayor explained that several detailed studies have already been completed, including a survey of each plot, and the work is expected to be finished in early 2023.

The project will coincide with the remodelling of the A-404 to include two lanes in each direction to avoid the congestion that has been experienced in recent years due to the considerable growth in traffic.