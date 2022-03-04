Alhaurín el Grande to get large new park and school as part of planning changes The new park will cover 34,000 square metres and is a key addition to a strategic part of the town

A. JIMÉNEZ. Councillors in Alhaurín el Grande have given the green light to a major town planning scheme that will also bring significant new open space to the area.

The area involved covers 125,000 square metres and is near to the end of the town's showground. Here a park - Parque de la Villa - will be laid out covering 34,000 square metres .

The plan also includes the construction of the municipality's third secondary school and the extension to the site of the feria.

For the moment, the plan for the park is no more than a few sketches and ideas as the full scheme has yet to be drawn up, but it is expected that it will include the Arroyo de la Villa dry stream bed as part of the landscaping.

The council has said the development is a key addition to a strategic part of the town.