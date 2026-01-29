Alhaurín el Grande funeral for Victoria Hart: Community mourns British mother Friends, family, and the British expat community gathered to bid farewell to mum of three allegedly killed by ex

Victoria's coffin is carried on the shoulders of six bearers as it leaves the church of the municipal cemetery of Alhaurín el Grande.

THE town of Alhaurín el Grande was united in grief on Wednesday as hundreds of residents gathered to pay their final respects to Victoria Hart.

The 33-year-old mother was allegedly killed by her ex-partner in a case that has shocked the province. Pending official confirmation from the Ministry of Equality, the death is being treated as the first gender-based killing of the year in Malaga.

The municipal cemetery chapel was filled to capacity, with dozens of mourners forced to stand outside to follow the service. The congregation included a significant number of British residents and local neighbours, reflecting the deep ties the family held within the town.

An emotional tribute The ceremony was conducted entirely in English, Victoria’s native language. Moments of heavy silence were broken by several long rounds of applause as friends and family remembered the young mother.

The most heart-wrenching moment of the afternoon came as the coffin was carried from the chapel, followed closely by Victoria’s three young children—an eleven-year-old son and seven-year-old twin daughters.

Among the crowds, the sense of disbelief was palpable. "What a tragedy," and "What will happen to the children now?" were the phrases repeated by mourners as they followed the procession to the burial site.

Support for the family Following the interment, more than 50 people gathered at El Portón de Piedra for a wake. The venue was decorated with photographs of Victoria with her children and floral tributes from local groups and friends.

The gathering served as a quiet space for the community to offer support to the bereaved family during what has been described as a period of "profound consternación" for the entire municipality.