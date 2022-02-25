Alhaurín crochet awning recreated in Louisiana

The crochet awning in the Costa del Sol town has inspired a similar project in New Iberia in the United States, with whom Alhaurín has been twinned since 2009. The development of the awning in the Costa del Sol town has been an ongoing project for three years. Now, thanks to the New Iberia Spanish Association, the Louisiana town is working on its own version of the crotchet awning. Twenty-three textile pieces have been submitted so far, not only from Louisiana but also from other states such as Texas and Arizona. The designs are colourful and varied, and include images of the local wildlife. The goal is for the awning to be ready by April, for the inauguration of the New Iberia Spanish Festival.