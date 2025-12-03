Advance booking for Caminito del Rey visits from 24 March to 28 June 2026 opens on Thursday

SDA Ardales Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 15:04 Share

Tickets to visit the Caminito del Rey between 24 March and 28 June 2026 go on sale at 9.30am on Thursday, 4 December. The booking period also includes Easter Week. The campaign offers almost 125,000 tickets for individuals, groups and tour operators.

First deputy president of the provincial authority Cristóbal Ortega said that there is great demand to visit the Caminito at any time of year, which is why there is so much interest every time tickets go on sale. He stated that 68% of tickets were sold in just 12 hours during the last sale.

Caminito del Rey has become a symbol of hiking and active tourism in Spain in the ten years since its renovation and reopening. Three million people have crossed its footbridges since then.

Ortega added that the landscape will become even more attractive with the new 100 metre-long suspension bridge, the construction of which has already begun.

It is estimated that more than half of the visitors to Caminito del Rey are foreigners. In second place are Spanish visitors from outside Andalucía, who account for one in four visitors. Of the remaining, 6% come from other provinces of Andalucía, outside Malaga, while 14% of the total number of visitors come from within the province.

Tickets can be purchased on the caminitodelrey.info website. The general admission price is ten euros. A maximum of ten tickets can be purchased via the platform. Tickets that include a guided tour cost 18 euros. Children under the age of eight are not allowed to enter the site, while visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.