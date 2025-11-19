Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

74-year-old man dies after becoming trapped under tractor on farm in inland Malaga town

The emergency services were only able to certify the death of the victim after the vehicle overturned

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 20:36

A 74-year-old man died this Wednesday afternoon after being trapped under a tractor on a rural estate in Coín in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley. The incident happened a few minutes before 4pm, when the alarm was raised with the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The accident apparently happened after the vehicle on which he was working the land overturned, according to the caller. The emergency service operators immediately mobilised the medical services, who were only able to certify the death of the victim.

The Guardia Civil and Local Police were also sent to the scene, as well as the provincial fire brigade, who helped to lift the vehicle to extract the man's body.

Once the death of the septuagenarian was confirmed, the judicial protocol was activated for the removal of the body. The health and safety inspectorate will now investigate the circumstances of the agricultural accident.

