67-year-old cyclist dies after fall on road in Alhaurín el Grande

Photo of the MA-3300 road, where the incident occurred.

Irene Quirante Monday, 11 August 2025, 13:44

A 67-year-old cyclist died after falling off his bike on the MA-3300 road in Alhaurín el Grande early on Monday morning. The man was found a few minutes before 8.30am at kilometre 1-100.

A person who discovered the man lying on the ground reported to the emergency services that the cyclist was seriously injured.

The Guardia Civil and an ambulance were immediately mobilised. Despite their efforts, the healthcare workers could not resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

Sources from the Guardia Civil traffic police confirmed that the incident was due to a fall.