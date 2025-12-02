Man, 54, dies in collision between lorry and van in Malaga province

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 10:18 Share

The road network of Malaga province has claimed yet another life. A 54-year-old man died in a traffic accident in the municipality of Casarabonela, in the Guadalhorce valley area, early on Tuesday morning.

According to the emergency services, the accident occurred at kilometre 35 of the A-357, where a van and a lorry collided shortly after 6am.

Firefighters pulled the victim out of the wrecked van, but the medical staff could not save his life.

The accident caused traffic jams in the early hours of the morning.