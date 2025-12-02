Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Man, 54, dies in collision between lorry and van in Malaga province

The accident happened at kilometre 35 of the A-357 in Casarabonela shortly after 6am on Tuesday

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Málaga

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 10:18

The road network of Malaga province has claimed yet another life. A 54-year-old man died in a traffic accident in the municipality of Casarabonela, in the Guadalhorce valley area, early on Tuesday morning.

According to the emergency services, the accident occurred at kilometre 35 of the A-357, where a van and a lorry collided shortly after 6am.

Firefighters pulled the victim out of the wrecked van, but the medical staff could not save his life.

The accident caused traffic jams in the early hours of the morning.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 First-time champion crowned at Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España
  2. 2 Benalmádena begins work to transform image of its seafront promenade
  3. 3 Christmas market coming to eastern Costa del Sol town for the long weekend
  4. 4 Malaga karate legend ends two-decade career after World Championship exit
  5. 5 Malaga city offers developers opportunity to build and manage more than one thousand temporary subsidised rental homes
  6. 6 Young Croatian guitarist wins prestigious Granada guitar competition

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man, 54, dies in collision between lorry and van in Malaga province

Man, 54, dies in collision between lorry and van in Malaga province