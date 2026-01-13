Arrested: a gang that donned wigs and masks to steal from luxury homes in Malaga

EP Malaga Tuesday, 13 January 2026, 10:24 Share

The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation 'Despropósito', has dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to committing robberies in upmarket homes, with five now arrested in Malaga province and another 11 investigated.

The investigation began after authorities became aware of a series of household burglaries with a similar MO. This criminal gang followed their victims - chosen from among wealthy individuals - to determine their home addresses and then they robbed them of any valuables kept there.

For the robberies, they used all kinds of latex masks and wigs to conceal their identities and thus avoid police detection, stated the Guardia Civil in a press release.

During the investigation, it was discovered that this criminal organisation owned several houses in the towns of Marbella and Mijas in the Costa del Sol province. These properties were searched and five members of the organisation were arrested for the crime of burglary.

Zoom Guardia Civil

Following a request to the appropriate judicial authority for search warrants on these premises, authorities found and seized three firearms, several boxes of ammunition, two stolen, high-end vehicles, seven counterfeit vehicle number plates, several high-end watches from prestigious brands, as well as 39,465 euros in cash and other items of interest. The value of the recovered goods exceeded 80,000 euros and have since been returned to their rightful owners.

Furthermore, as the investigation continued, 11 other people, all of them members of this organisation, were investigated for the same offences. The operation was carried out by officers from the main station of the Guardia Civil in Mijas.