A group suspected of supplying narco-boats is caught red-handed on a beach in Churriana

The report of a suspicious car in the Guadalmar neighbourhood of Churriana last week led to the intervention of the Malaga Local Police, who seized more than 50 containers of fuel allegedly intended for supplying narco-boats.

The officers also arrested one of the alleged perpetrators in the incident, according to various sources consulted by SUR.

The incident happened on the evening of Friday 6 March, when officers were alerted to a suspicious car and strange activities in the coastal area of the Churriana district. Once at the scene, the officers noticed a van heading towards the beach, which raised alarm bells.

Inside the vehicle were dozens of fuel containers and, on the sand, several individuals were unloading them at great speed as a drug-trafficking speedboat approached the shore. In this context, the police caught the suspects in the act, intercepted the van carrying the containers and proceeded to arrest the driver, municipal and Guardia Civil sources confirmed to SUR.

The officers handed the detainee over to the National Police; meanwhile, the Civil Guard took charge of the custody of the vehicle and the seized material, as well as taking over the investigation.

It should be remembered that a year ago, in the same area, a traffic accident uncovered another shipment of fuel destined to supply narco-boats . It happened shortly after midnight, when the emergency services were alerted to the fact that a van had knocked down seven or eight lampposts, and that it had then continued on its way towards the sea.

Local Police officers arrived on the scene to find the van with the passenger door open and no one inside. They noticed that the veihicle was adapted for the transport of boats. The officers also found two cars and a motorboat stranded on the shore, with numerous containers of petrol and two bags of waterproof clothing.

Suspecting that the vessel might be involved in the supply of fuel to other boats, the officers deployed an operation in the area, which resulted in the arrest of two individuals.