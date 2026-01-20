Picasso's great-nephew is in charge of set design for Malaga's annual, Picasso-themed bullfighting festival

Jacob Vilató (born in Barcelona in 1979), great-nephew of Pablo Ruiz Picasso, will be in charge of set design for the 2026 Corrida Picassiana at La Malagueta bullring in the capital of the Costa del Sol.

This annual festival is Malaga city's way of paying tribute to the painter born in Plaza de la Merced and who, throughout his career, was a renowned bullfighting enthusiast and in whose work the bull plays a leading role.

The announcement was made last Friday by the bullring's owner, the Diputación (Malaga's provincial authority). Their decision was to select an artist whose work is defined by the energy of his gestures and the intensity of his colours. The Diputación's president, Francisco Salado, stressed that this will be the starting point for the events that the provincial authority is organising to commemorate the 150th anniversary of La Malagueta bullring. The full schedule will be announced soon.

Salado highlighted the strength and colour of Vilató's work and announced that the poster publicising the Corrida Picassiana (a festival that will be organised by the current concessionaire in charge of La Malagueta bullring, Lances de Futuro, as its contract expires in June) will be presented to the public at an event to be held in February.

Vilató's career path

Jacob Vilató, who comes from a family with a strong artistic tradition, is a visual artist whose work explores themes such as perception, identity and memory with singular, emotional intensity. His path to painting was preceded by a background training in architecture, a field he eventually abandoned to dedicate himself fully to his artistic passion.

"This break with his professional past brought about a profound transformation for Vilató, not only professionally, but also personally and existentially, resulting in a body of work that reflects this constant search for balance and authenticity", stated the Diputación's press release.

In his work, characterised by a vigorous, emotional and direct pictorial language, Vilató deliberately seeks to avoid contemporary visual saturation, inviting the viewer to immerse themselves in images that pose open questions rather than conclusive answers. His style is gestural, highlighting a powerful and symbolic use of colour, revealing his commitment to an art that communicates on multiple levels.

His career includes solo exhibitions at prestigious institutions such as the museum of arts at the University of Guadalajara, the Clavijero cultural centre in Morelia (Mexico) and the Iris art museum in Suzhou (China), as well as participating in renowned events such as Art Basel Miami. Vilató has also exhibited at iconic institutions such as the Tamayo museum in Mexico City, thus strengthening his international profile.

In addition to his painting, he works on curatorial and publishing projects. Jacob Vilató currently lives and works in Barcelona, from where he continues to develop international artistic projects with a special focus on Mexico, a key country in his recent professional career.