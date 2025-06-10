Junta will offer up to 9,000 euro incentive to offset purchase of hybrid or electric vehicles in Andalucía

Chus Heredia Malaga Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 15:21 Compartir

The Moves III Plan in Andalucía is in the process of being updated and ready to be launched. The Andalusian energy agency (AEA) is preparing the call for grant applications, which will be published before 3 July, enabling electronic registration in the third quarter of the year. This is a key step forward to encourage the decarbonisation of the automotive sector. Nevertheless, it is a scheme that is systematically weighed down by bureaucracy and delays in payments. On paper, Andalucía will pay back up to 9,000 euros for each vehicle purchased since 1 January that meets the requirements.

So, how much aid?

The maximum support available rests with electric vans. Electric or plug-in hybrid cars, up to 7,000 euros. Electric motorbikes, 1,300 euros. Then recharging points, 70% of the installation cost.

This summer will see the window of opportunity open once more for anyone opting for electric or hybrid cars to be able to apply for this aid. Note that these formats currently account for 54% of the automotive market, but only for new cars, in Malaga province. The proportion of used car sales is still between three and four times higher than the number of new cars registered in the province. Also, the average age of used cars is 14 years.

Validity

The Moves III Plan is now valid until the end of this year. The aid can be backdated for any purchases made from 1 January 2025. The call for applications is being promoted by the AEA, the energy agency attached to the Junta's energy ministry. All this can happen once the central Ministry for Ecological Transition has resolved the doubts that management of this aid had raised in the various regions.

At the end of April the AEA announced the availability of the Moves III 2025 budget for Andalucía: a total of 71.3 million euros, of which 66.7 million euros will be earmarked for the actual grants.

Jorge Paradela, regional energy minister, reported on the matter this week in parliament in Seville. He mentioned that central government had included the extension of the validity of the previous Moves III plan in the Omnibus Decree, which was then rejected in Congress, forcing the publication of a new Royal Decree-Law 3/2025 of 1 April. This has created legal uncertainty.

Unease in the automotive sector

It has been common in all instances of this incentive scheme for the automotive sector to demand more speed in granting aid. This is a scheme whereby buyers of environmentally-friendly vehicles can apply for aid not only for the vehicle purchase itself, but also for electric chargers. In some cases, however, payment delays have been as long as two years. Linking the aid to the time of purchase is one of the proposals put forward by motoring organisations such as the Asociación Malagueña de Automoción (AMA).

There is also another type of advantage to this scheme as it is compatible with tax relief on personal income tax to the tune of 15%. The maximum limit on tax relief is 3,000 euros and the maximum deduction base is 20,000 euros.

Data for Malaga

For Malaga, of the 24,310 new cars that were registered in 2024, some 13,153 were 'cleaner' and greener (hybrid or pure electric), accounting for 54% of the total. Of that total, 10,215 were hybrids. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 1,194 units and pure electric cars amounted to only 1,744 units.