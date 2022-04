German tech firm celebrates fifth birthday with 150 staff on Malaga TechPark The firm, which specialises in running the out-sourced IT departments of large German companies, is planning to open a second office in Valencia

German technology company Rindus is celebrating five years on Malaga Techpark (formerly the PTA). The firm specialises in running the out-sourced IT departments of large companies from its home country, such as the Düssledorf-based Douglas perfume stores.

Rindus now has 150 local employees from 20 different nationalities. The firm is planning to open a second office in Valencia.