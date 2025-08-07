Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Police seized a firearm and three detonators, 11 high-end vehicles, six luxury watches and tools related to criminal activities.
Crime

Gang that sent marijuana to Ireland in animal feed sacks smashed: 14 arrested and ten properties searched in Malaga province

In addition to the arrests, movable property, real estate and financial assets worth more than 2,000,000 euros have been frozen

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 7 August 2025, 16:05

Spain's National Police force, in collaboration with the British NCA and the Irish Garda Síochána, has dismantled a criminal organisation that sent marijuana to Ireland hidden in animal feed sacks. The operation ended with 14 people arrested - 13 in Spain and one in Ireland.

During the 12 searches carried out in the provinces of Malaga (ten), Madrid (one) and Seville (one), the police seized 95,920 euros in cash, 2,930 British pounds, 1,922 US dollars, 630 marijuana plants, a firearm and three detonators, 11 high-end vehicles, six luxury watches and tools related to criminal activities. Simultaneously, movable property, real estate and financial assets worth more than 2,000,000 euros have been blocked.

The investigation began in January 2025 after the police detected a criminal network of British, Irish and Spanish nationals, who used international freight companies to send pallets of animal feed inside which they hid the marijuana buds. It was discovered that deliveries to the British Isles were made periodically. The criminals would camouflage the drugs so that they could pass border control.

According to sources, the detainees sustained monthly activity since 2019. It has been estimated that they have trafficked more than three tonnes of marijuana over the course of six years. During the investigation, several seizures were made, both in Spain and Ireland - a total of 300 kilograms of marijuana.

In addition to the 13 people arrested by the National Police in Spain, the Garda Síochána arrested one member in the county of Louth.

