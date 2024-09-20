A full weekend of historical reenactments, music and comedy in Malaga province

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 20 September 2024, 09:17 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

This weekend Concert calendar

This weekend's (20 to 22 September) musical lineup includes a tribute to Phil Collins, George Michael, and The Coovers at the Benalmádena municipal auditorium on Friday. Meanwhile, at La Cochera, Alex O'Dogherty & La Bizarrería will present their fourth album, Vuela Mi Voz, featuring ten new songs. On Saturday, Penúltimo Tributo will pay homage to Manolo García and El Último de la Fila at La Cochera. Finally, on Sunday, the Benalmádena Auditorium will host Tributo a The Beatles en Familia.

Friday Route 'A cinema walk through Malaga, 100 years of Disney'

The old cinemas in the centre of Malaga will take centre stage this Friday during a free cultural tour starting from the statue of the Marqués de Larios at 7pm. Participants will discover where Disney classics first premiered in Malaga and hear anecdotes from the early days of cinema, including the peculiarities of film distribution and exhibition at the time. Those interested in taking part must register in advance at info@mickeymania.es.

Friday to Sunday The life and death of El Tempranillo in Alameda

The weekend closest to the anniversary of the famous bandit known as El Tempranillo's death marks a historical reenactment in Alameda, focusing on this intriguing character. This weekend, the village where he died and where his remains are laid to rest will present a dramatisation of his life and death.

Friday to Sunday Fiesta de la Quema in Algarrobo

This weekend, Algarrobo will take a step back in time with a reenactment of the failed burning of the town by the French during the War of Independence. The Fiesta de la Quema will be held from Friday to Sunday, transporting visitors back to early 19th-century Spain to commemorate the events of September 23 and 24, 1811, when the people of Algarrobo successfully prevented the destruction of their town by French soldiers.

Friday to Sunday Andalusian Arab Festival in Salares

For over two decades, Salares has organised a festival to pay tribute to its Andalusian heritage, which returns this weekend for its 22nd edition of the Arab Andalusian Festival. Music and gastronomy, among other activities, are part of this year's programme.

This weekend Fiestas in Bobadilla and Casarabonela

Since 2015, Bobadilla has celebrated the arrival of the train over a century and a half ago with its Fiesta del Ferrocarril, which will take place from Friday to Sunday. This year's event will recreate the unique atmosphere of the late 19th century and the early 20th century. Planned activities include street parades, puppet shows, tastings of traditional railway dishes, and live music.

On Saturday, the historical re-enactment of the Villa de Casarabonela will take place, which recalls the Moorish revolts of the 16th century under the nickname of 'Justicia' (justice).

Saturday and Sunday Craft markets

The market schedule in Malaga resumes its activities in September after a summer break. One notable event is the Mercadillo del Inglés (English market), which returns this Saturday with an exciting new feature: its first-ever evening edition, complete with live music. On Sunday, the Zcoo will take place at Muelle Uno, alongside the Soho Mercado Urbano.

This weekend Art in Tolox and classic cars in Archidona

Tolox is hosting its annual Art Tolox event this weekend, themed The Power of Flowers, which will turn the town into a real open-air museum, where there will be live music, workshops and exhibitions. It will take place from 20 to 22 September and the activities will be free of charge.

At the same time, Archidona is set to gather around a hundred vehicles from various parts of Spain for the 5th Classic Car Gathering, organised by the Cofradía de la Humildad in collaboration with the local council.This event will take place this Sunday, starting at 10.30am. The cars will initially be on display at the local fairgrounds and, from 11.30am onwards, they will drive through the streets of Archidona until they reach the Plaza Ochavada for a stop. Afterwards, they will return to the fairgrounds, where a brotherhood meal will be held. As a prelude, on Friday 20 and Saturday 21, the beer festival will also be held in El Llano, in the upper part of the town, with musical performances and food truck stalls.

Sunday Humour: Yo Sobreviví a la EGB and Mikel Bermejo

Yo Sobreviví a la EGB is a show that reminisces about the 1980s, particularly highlighting the most outrageous situations experienced in school. Jordi Merca will lead this performance at La Cochera, which will include references to the television shows and music of the era. It will take place on Sunday at 5.30pm, with tickets priced at 15 euros.

There will also be comedy at the Selvatic comedy show by Rives, which will welcome Mikel Bermejo this Sunday.