Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Filling up the tank has become a lot more expensive for many motorists in Spain. Europa Press
Fuel prices rocket by around 50% in Malaga in just three years
Motoring

Fuel prices rocket by around 50% in Malaga in just three years

The cost of filling the tank with petrol or, particularly, diesel in Spain have soared due to several factors combining

Antonio Contreras

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 11:36

Compartir

The cost of filling up the fuel tank at service stations across Malaga province has shot up again recently.

The price for diesel has increased by an average of 56.50% in just three years, new data shows. The average price per litre in September 2020 stood at 1.072 euros in the province, while on 11 September 2023, the average was at 1.666 euros, according to tSpain's Ministry for Ecological Transition. The Andalucía region has experienced a very similar increase, where diesel has risen by 55.41% in three years.

Meanwhile, there's been no let up in other fuel prices, with 95-octane petrol costing 46.87% more in Malaga, and 47.06% more in Andalucía, compared to three years ago. The average price of 95 petrol in September in Andalucía stands at 1.728 euros, while in Malaga it has risen to 1.762 euros per litre.

These are the fuel stations in Malaga province with the lowest prices today

The fuel price increase comes down to many factors such as rising taxes, distribution costs and the price for raw materials. Within the price of fuel, around 40% of the payment is tax. Fuels are not considered a basic necessity, so they are not subject to reduced Spain's IVA sales tax.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is also sticking to its plan, launched in April 2023, to reduce production by 1.1 million barrels per day, which aims to increase the profits extracted from each barrel and continues to push up the price of a barrel of Brent on the market. The trade rift with Russia, one of the main oil exporting countries, following the invasion of Ukraine is also a major factor.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Search scaled down for two young paddleboarders who disappeared off Costa del Sol beach more than two weeks ago
  2. 2 Watch... riot policeman in Spain files sexual assault complaint against woman protestor for this kiss
  3. 3 In pictures... a sneak peek of what Dolce & Gabbana's new 20-million-euro luxury villas in Marbella will look like
  4. 4 Picasso Restaurant, sangria y tapas with Spanish taste and much more in the very centre of Malaga city
  5. 5 Record numbers travel on public transport in Andalucía with more than 45 million users in six months
  6. 6 Popular international health and wellness event returns to the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 English-language breakfast TV format finally comes to the Costas with launch of Good Morning Spain
  8. 8 Why do prices rise more in Malaga than the national average in Spain?
  9. 9 Rincón's 'treasure cave' smashes its all-time record for visitors in one month
  10. 10 Torremolinos to host popular street race on Sunday in run up to San Miguel fair

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad