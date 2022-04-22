Four new openings for Malaga hotel chain The Malaga-based company will open new premises in Santander, Cadiz and Valencia

Malaga-based Soho Boutique Hotels has resumed its national expansion plans and announced the opening of four new hotels in Santander, Valencia and Cadiz, where it has two properties planned.

These new hotels will open their doors between this summer and the beginning of 2023. The group, chaired by Gonzalo Armenteros, is the chain with the most hotel beds in Malaga city.

Of the two hotels to open in Cadiz, the first, the three-star Soho Boutique Columela, will open in August and offer 25 rooms, a swimming pool and a cafeteria. By the end of the year or the beginning of 2023, the company then hopes to open the Soho Boutique Palilleros.