Four freed after police raid on brothel in an Estepona home A married couple and their son face people trafficking, sexual exploitation and criminal organisation charges

National Police officers and immigration officials have freed four women during a raid on a brothel that was operating in an Estepona home.

Four people, including a married couple and their son, were arrested during Operation Fado and they now face charges of people and drug trafficking, and forcing women into prostitution against their will. Sources said the family clan had a history of similar crimes elsewhere in Spain and Portugal - including Marbella.