Wildfires fall to all-time low in Malaga this summer thanks to Andalucía having the 'best forest fighting system in Europe'

The summer of 2024 has given an important respite to the forests and lands of Malaga province. In fact, this has been the best summer on record, at least to date as autumn does not officially start until Sunday 22 September.

Plan Infoca, the Junta de Andalucía's specialist brigade for preventing and fighting forest fires measures the results with a double-edged criterion. For the first part they look at the number of incidents they have been called to on rustic land. Thus far this year there have been 69 (52 outbreaks and 17 full-blown wildfires), which is slightly lower than the same period last year (70), as well as just below the average for the decade (72.30), according to the data.

It is the second part where the really good results of this summer's campaign can be seen as they assess how many hectares were burnt during 2024. The total is 181.32 hectares: 11 hectares of woodland and the rest (170.32) of scrubland. This figure is massively down, 89% less than the average for the decade (2014-2024), which is 1,674.32 hectares. In other words, only 11% of what has been the norm in recent summers has been scorched this summer.

New forest defence centre on the Costa del Sol To reinforce firefighting efforts, the Junta is building the new Forest Defence Centre of the Costa del Sol (in Istán-Marbella) with an investment of 4.63 million euros. Construction work is expected to be completed by June 2025.

In the Andalucía region as a whole the number of responses to fire call-outs was 495, of which 403 (81.4%) were outbreaks and the other 92 (18.59%) were full-on wildfires. According to the same data source, the percentage of outbreaks to fires remains close to those recorded in recent years. The provinces with the highest number of incidents requiring intervention at this point in the year are Huelva (100), Malaga (69) and Cordoba (67).

At the regional level, the total area affected by such fires is 5,853.13 hectares. Some 5,145.7 (87.9%) are scrubland and the rest is forest (707.4, 12%). Although the quantity of land burnt is less than the average (8,913.8 hectares), the gap is not so wide as in the case of Malaga.

Antonio Sanz who, as Andalucía's regional minister of the presidency, is responsible for the fire prevention campaign, welcomes these good results in Malaga: "Despite the weather, as we have had complicated days due to heatwaves and hot 'terral' (onshore) winds, the fire campaign is running smoothly thanks to the cooperation of members of the public and the diligence of the Plan Infoca system."

No evacuations

"In the province of Malaga we are particularly concerned about wildfires coming into contact with populated areas, as most of these emergencies involve the evacuation of people. Fortunately, this year we have not had to carry out preventive evacuations of the population." In his opinion, the work of Plan Infoca has been key: "It has once again set the bar high in terms of its effectiveness, as it has managed to reduce 82% of the fires to outbreaks. This is thanks to the effective and rapid response of Plan Infoca, they are great professionals."

However, the minister warned that "there is still some summer left and we have to be prudent, but we have the best wildfire fighting system in Europe, with the best professionals." In addition to this, there are the investments made by the Junta de Andalucía: 150 million euros more in improvements to Plan Infoca. "We are the Spanish region with the most airborne resources, 44 in total for the first time in history. That is why we are providing an effective response with a large team of 4,700 professionals."

Another key factor that, in Sanz's opinion, explains these results is prevention. Plan Infoca this year has a budget of 244 million euros, of which 135 million are for projects aimed at preventing fires and 108 million for extinguishing them. The commissioning of more and better airborne resources has meant an investment of 22 million this year, in addition to heavy-duty firefighting vehicles (25.4 million to be spent during the Junta's current term of office) and the construction and refurbishment of facilities for these specialist firefighters.