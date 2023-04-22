Forest fires declared in Mijas and Alcaucín Helicopters and ground crews are working to extinguish the wildfires this Saturday evening

Two forest fires have been declared this Saturday evening, 22 April, in Malaga province, one in Mijas and another in Alcaucín.

The first, in Mijas, started at around 6pm. A medium-heavy helicopter (Bell 212), a fire engine, four groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician and an environment agent are working at the scene, according to the Plan Infoca Plan specialist brigade via its Twitter account.

The one in Alcaucín, declared at almost the same time, is being tackled by a Super Puma helicopter, a group of forest firefighters, a Brica brigade, an operations technician, a fire engine and an environment agent.

Across Andalucía, there is a medium fire for forest fires, with burning and barbecues prohibited until at least 24 April due to high temperatures, with no significant rain.