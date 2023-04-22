Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Smoke from the fire in Mijas. Salvador Salas
Forest fires declared in Mijas and Alcaucín

Forest fires declared in Mijas and Alcaucín

Helicopters and ground crews are working to extinguish the wildfires this Saturday evening

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Saturday, 22 April 2023, 19:37

Compartir

Two forest fires have been declared this Saturday evening, 22 April, in Malaga province, one in Mijas and another in Alcaucín.

The first, in Mijas, started at around 6pm. A medium-heavy helicopter (Bell 212), a fire engine, four groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician and an environment agent are working at the scene, according to the Plan Infoca Plan specialist brigade via its Twitter account.

The one in Alcaucín, declared at almost the same time, is being tackled by a Super Puma helicopter, a group of forest firefighters, a Brica brigade, an operations technician, a fire engine and an environment agent.

Across Andalucía, there is a medium fire for forest fires, with burning and barbecues prohibited until at least 24 April due to high temperatures, with no significant rain.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Norwegian airline bases another aircraft at Malaga Airport and adds more new routes
  2. 2 Fuengirola: From a star to a natural spring
  3. 3 Coastal path brings end to years of protests and complaints from residents
  4. 4 San Pedro Alcántara beach bar and restaurant gutted in early morning blaze
  5. 5 Opening of new access road in Mijas will 'ease traffic congestion'
  6. 6 Violet Point to be installed at Fuengirola international fair to help make people feel safe
  7. 7 Junta starts more emergency works to deal with drought concerns in Malaga province
  8. 8 Judge orders closure of Benalmádena's dog beach after complaint from local resident
  9. 9 Drinks distribution company goes bust after 60 years serving the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Forest fires declared in Mijas and Alcaucín

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad