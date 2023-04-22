Forest fires declared in Mijas and Alcaucín

Sections
Services
Highlight
Isabel Méndez
Malaga
Saturday, 22 April 2023, 19:37
Compartir
Two forest fires have been declared this Saturday evening, 22 April, in Malaga province, one in Mijas and another in Alcaucín.
The first, in Mijas, started at around 6pm. A medium-heavy helicopter (Bell 212), a fire engine, four groups of forest firefighters, an operations technician and an environment agent are working at the scene, according to the Plan Infoca Plan specialist brigade via its Twitter account.
The one in Alcaucín, declared at almost the same time, is being tackled by a Super Puma helicopter, a group of forest firefighters, a Brica brigade, an operations technician, a fire engine and an environment agent.
Across Andalucía, there is a medium fire for forest fires, with burning and barbecues prohibited until at least 24 April due to high temperatures, with no significant rain.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.