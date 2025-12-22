Foreign fugitive using 17 identities and wanted for murder is arrested in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 22 December 2025, 17:03 Share

A 47-year-old fugitive from Montenegro has been imprisoned following an investigation led by Spain's National Police on the Costa del Sol, who discovered that he had been hiding in Malaga in an attempt to evade an international arrest warrant for murder. What made his arrest a challenging task was that he was using 17 different identities.

A police statement, based on information provided by the Montenegrin authorities, stated that the detainee joined a criminal organisation in 2020 where he held a prominent position within the hierarchy, receiving direct "orders and instructions" from the leaders.

According to the order confirming his imprisonment, he provided the organisation with residential properties to be used "for the purpose of hiding and disposing of the bodies of the victims".

The court ruling covers a specific case, a crime committed on 1 August 2020. According to the Spanish judges, the suspect "actively" participated in the planning and organisation of the murder of a man in the town of Kotor, on the Adriatic coast. He used an encrypted phone for the purpose.

The victim was riding a motorbike when he was hit on the head with a metal bar, which caused him to fall to the ground. The order states that the fugitive provided this information to the perpetrators of the crime. "Following the criminal plan [...], they tied the victim with a rope and hit him several times on the head and body and left," the ruling states.

The suspect's defence rejected that he had been using 17 identities and stated that there is no risk of absconding as the man had renewed a lease (in force since June 2024) in Malaga. The court did not uphold the appeal and confirmed his imprisonment.