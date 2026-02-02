Malaga children and young people's association receives more than 5,000 euros from Ford Autovisa

The Nena Paine foundation supports children and young people at risk of social or educational exclusion ·

Ford Autovisa has donated 5,040 euros to the Nena Paine association in Malaga, which supports children and young people at risk of social or educational exclusion.

The donation is the result of a campaign Ford launched in the last weeks of 2025, when it pledged to donate 30 euros for each test drive of one of its vehicles.

The Nena Paine foundation received the cheque on Monday morning, to the surprise of its young members, who were invited without knowing the real reason. They shared a morning of activities, which included the brand's vehicles.