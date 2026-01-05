Five unique Three Kings celebrations in the province: people throw cakes, drag tins or give out churros

Javier Almellones Málaga Monday, 5 January 2026, 14:46 Share

The night of the Three Wise Men is not experienced in the same way in every corner of the province of Malaga. Beyond parades, there are villages that have preserved - or reinterpreted - their own traditions to announce the arrival of Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar. Some drag tins, others throw bread rolls and cakes from the floats, give out chocolate with churros or turn the whole town centre into a biblical scene. Five unique examples show how the the tradition of the Three Wise Men is also built on local identity.

The Three Wise Men parade in Antequera is different from the rest of the province: in addition to sweets, Their Majesties throw molletes (bread rolls) and mantecados (cakes), two products deeply associated with local cuisine. This tradition, which has been documented for decades, turns the parade into a real show of Antequera's produce. Molletes, the town's iconic bread roll, and mantecados are handed out to the public as a symbolic gesture of abundance and celebration. For many families, getting hold of one of these products forms an inseparable part of the Epiphany eve experience.

Benamargosa Churros with chocolate

In Benamargosa, the celebration of the Three Wise Men retains a strong popular and foodie character. After the parade, locals and visitors can enjoy hot chocolate with churros for a symbolic price, as well as the traditional "roscón de Reyes". This gesture heralds back to a custom that predated the roscón, as it was the custom in many Andalusian towns and villages on the night of 5 January or the following morning. The initiative keeps this collective memory alive and turns the wait for the Three Wise Men into an act of conviviality around the table.

Torrox A parade that's almost 9km long

Torrox, which is divided between the coast, the old town and rural areas, has given rise to one of the longest parades in the province of Malaga. The route, nearly nine kilometres long, allows the Three Wise Men to pass through numerous neighbourhoods and villages far from the centre. This long journey makes the parade a major logistical event and a hallmark of local identity. Beyond its duration, the objective is clear: that the magic of the Epiphany reaches every corner of the municipality, without exception.

Benarrabá A play instead of a parade

In Benarrabá, there is no ordinary parade. Every 5 January, the entire village becomes the stage for a play that recreates the Worshipping of the Three Wise Men. Residents of all ages take part in an itinerant performance that travels through the streets of the municipality, guided by a star and accompanied by Christmas carols. The Three Wise Men ride on the backs of decorated animals and the story unfolds in different parts of the village, culminating in the church. This tradition, with roots dating back to the first half of the 20th century, is one of the most unique examples of Epiphany in Andalucía.

Archidona y El Secadero The Tin Can tradition

In Archidona and in the hamlet of El Secadero, in Casares, the Three Wise Men are announced with noise. On the morning of 5 January, the children take to the streets, dragging tin cans tied with string, causing a roar that, according to tradition, serves to attract the attention of Their Majesties and ensure that they do not pass by without stopping. This custom, passed down from generation to generation, has a strong symbolic and communal component. Beyond the noise, the dragging of tins is a children's ritual that reinforces the excitement and collective participation in the arrival of the Three Wise Men. In Archidona, it has been strongly revived in recent years, while in El Secadero, given its relative proximity to Algeciras, the dragging of cans has been famous for several decades. In this hamlet of Casares, decorating the tin cans before dragging them is part of the tradition.

* In addition to these, there are other unique traditions that have also survived in different parts of the province. In Ronda, the parade culminates with the worshipping of the Three Wise Men in front of the Nativity scene and their visit to the convent of La Merced, reinforcing the religious component of the Epiphany. In Iznate, the celebration takes on an intimate quality: after a brief tour, the Three Wise Men personally deliver the gifts to all the children of the village. And in Comares, the night ends collectively with the distribution of a large "roscón de Reyes" and gifts, a simple gesture that underlines the communal nature of this celebration.