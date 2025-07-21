The are the five teachers from across Malaga province competing for 'Best Teacher in Spain 2025' award

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 21 July 2025, 13:56 Compartir

Six categories, more than 1,500 nominations and four months until we know the result. Hundreds of teachers are in the running to be chosen as the 'Best Teacher in Spain 2025' in the Educa Abanca awards, which are being held for the ninth year. They are considered the Goyas of education and the proposal must be submitted by the students and their families.

The competition has six categories (Pre-school, Primary, Secondary and Baccalaureate, Vocational Training, University and Non-formal Education) and the merits of the candidates are evaluated taking into consideration their teaching quality and student satisfaction; their projection in society; their research and transfer of knowledge; their training; the transmission of values and innovation and use of ICT (information and communication technology).

Between 15 and 20 teachers make it to the finals in each category every year and they are chosen from all over Spain. This year five of the finalists are teachers from Malaga. Ana María García Barea, from Sierra Bermeja primary school (Estepona) is in the Infant Education category; Sebastián Moreno Leiva, from the Alan Turing college in Campanillas, is in the Vocational Training category, while the University category is the one with the most candidates from Malaga, three of them: Celia Martí García, Silvia Olmedo Salar and Boris Vázquez Calvo.

Previously in Malaga, Patricia Santos, a teacher of styling and hairdressing management and in characterisation and professional make-up at the Instituto de Educación Secundaria Profesor Isidoro Sánchez has one 'Best Teacher of the Year' on three occasions: 2017, 2021 and 2023.

The winners in each category will receive a cash prize of one thousand euros, an EDUCA statuette and a diploma. The lists of the ten finalists in each category will be published on 5 October and the annual Educa Abanca 'Best Teacher in Spain 2025' awards gala will be held on 8 November, at which the scores obtained by each of the finalists and the winners will be announced.