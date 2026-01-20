Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 15:10 Share

One of the residential projects that has had the most problems since the approval of the general urban development plan for Malaga in 2011 has finally emerged from deadlock.

It concerns the development planned for a 371,026-square-metre plot of land located to the west of the gardens of El Retiro, which will extend the urbanised area of Churriana with around 300 homes up to the border with the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre, which marks the route of the Hiperronda.

In this area, the town hall planned the construction of 256 houses, including villas and townhouses, two commercial areas, a hotel and a business area. However, this action could not be fully approved within the general plan of 2011 because it encountered objections from the directorate general of civil aviation and the Junta de Andalucía, which initially put it on hold.

Over the years, the project has managed to overcome those negative rulings and has now reached a point at which the council is taking the first step towards its implementation in the coming years.

Specifically, the local government has accepted for processing the progress of the operation so that it can undergo the various reports it must pass through before it can be carried out. The area in question is known as Camino Bajo de Churriana, which, around the gardens of El Retiro, is expected to include 296 homes, a commercial area of 17,066 square metres, a plot for a hotel of 10,000 square metres and a business area of 16,700 square metres.

In addition, according to the PGOU file, 110,000 square metres should be reserved for green areas, 5,000 square metres for a school, 1,536 for sports facilities and 13,305 for services of public interest. The plan also states that the operation should leave spaces for parking, create a new access from the road (not yet completed) of the Hiperronda to the gardens of El Retiro and complete the planned boulevard in the surrounding area.

Years of paperwork

However, there are still years of paperwork to go before work can begin on the development, which will extend the new developments underway between El Retiro and the main centre of Churriana towards Alhaurín de la Torre.

In 2015, civil aviation lifted the objections that it had initially raised against this new development after the council rearranged the heights and distribution of the buildings planned for the land. In addition, the council finally gave the green light for the development of the land.