First prize in El Niño lottery drops three million euros in Malaga province

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Wednesday, 7 January 2026, 11:24 Share

The El Niño special lottery draw has once again brought luck to the province of Malaga. The first prize, linked to the series number 06703, has made its mark in the province, with a total of three million euros in winnings. This prize (the jackpot of the draw) is worth two million euros per series, or 200,000 euros for each ticket.

The lottery office on Calle Duque de Rivas 2 in Malaga city has sold ten tickets. The 06703 number has also appeared in Riogordo (Plaza de la Constitución), Torre del Mar, Torremolinos (Calle Catapilco 3), and Carretera de Cádiz and Calle Juan Valdés in Malaga city, with each location selling one ticket worth 200,000 euros.

The El Niño jackpot has also spread to Pontevedra, Terrassa (Barcelona), Mataró, Pamplona, Villares de la Reina (Salamanca), Zamora, Valencia, Asturias, and Cádiz, among other places in Spain.

The 06703 winning number was drawn in Madrid on Tuesday, January 6th, marking the grand finale of the Christmas holidays.

The second prize, worth 750,000 euros per series (75,000 euros per ticket), went to number 45875, sold in O Porriño (Pontevedra), Aranjuez, Barcelona, Las Cabañuelas, and Madrid.

The third prize went to number 32615, worth 250,000 euros per series (25,000 euros per ticket). The total value of the tickets issued amounts to 1.1 billion euros, of which 70% (770 million euros) is allocated to prizes. The top prizes include the first prize of two million euros per series, the second prize of 750,000 euros per series, and the third prize of 250,000 euros per series. Additionally, the El Niño draw will award 20 prizes of 3,500 euros, 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros, and 5,000 prizes of 400 euros, among others.

Click here to check the results of the El Niño draw.