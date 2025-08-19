Firefighters from Costa del Sol and Malaga join battle against forest fires in north of Spain
A group of 16 personnel from the provincial brigade and Fuengirola fire station will be involved in protecting homes and providing relief for those already working in the area
SUR
Malaga
Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 10:34
Spain continues to burn for the tenth consecutive day. There are still more than 40 active forest fires, four deaths recorded and thousands evacuated. The wave of wildfires continues relentless in the north-west and west of the Spanish mainland, with Orense, León, Salamanca and Cáceres in the eye of the storm. As a result, a team of firefighters from Malaga province has been mobilised in Orense to assist the extinguishing work.
The group is made up of 16 firefighters: ten from the CPB provincial fire brigade and six from the municipal fire prevention and extinction service of Fuengirola, including their chief José Julián Bueno.
The firefighters travelled with nine vehicles: three trucks, one heavy forestry fire engine and two heavy rural fire engines, in addition to three light vehicles. They set off from Antequera at around 9am on Monday.
Their task is "to collaborate in the extinguishing work and, especially, to support the protection of homes, also contributing to the relief of personnel in the area. All of them will remain at the disposal of the single emergency command to intervene as necessary".
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.