Firefighters from Costa del Sol and Malaga join battle against forest fires in north of Spain

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 19 August 2025

Spain continues to burn for the tenth consecutive day. There are still more than 40 active forest fires, four deaths recorded and thousands evacuated. The wave of wildfires continues relentless in the north-west and west of the Spanish mainland, with Orense, León, Salamanca and Cáceres in the eye of the storm. As a result, a team of firefighters from Malaga province has been mobilised in Orense to assist the extinguishing work.

The group is made up of 16 firefighters: ten from the CPB provincial fire brigade and six from the municipal fire prevention and extinction service of Fuengirola, including their chief José Julián Bueno.

The firefighters travelled with nine vehicles: three trucks, one heavy forestry fire engine and two heavy rural fire engines, in addition to three light vehicles. They set off from Antequera at around 9am on Monday.

Their task is "to collaborate in the extinguishing work and, especially, to support the protection of homes, also contributing to the relief of personnel in the area. All of them will remain at the disposal of the single emergency command to intervene as necessary".