These are the cinemas on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province where you can watch a blockbuster film for just 3.50 euros next month

Spain's second 'Fiesta del Cine' this year is taking place during the first week of November and 11 cinemas across Malaga province will be offering screenings for just 3.50 euros. It follows the success of the first festival in June.

The event will take place from Monday 4 to Thursday 7 November in more than 300 cinemas all over Spain (see complete list of cinemas ). In Malaga, 11 establishments will take part in the city as well as in Antequera, Fuengirola, Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria, Ronda and Vélez-Málaga.

These are the participating cinemas in Malaga city and province:

Antequera: La Verónica (seven screens).

Fuengirola: MK2 Cinesur Miramar (12 screens); Multicines Alfil Fuengirola (eight screens).

Malaga city: MK2 Cinesur Malaga Nostrum (14 screens); UCC Multicines Rosaleda (11 screens); Cine Yelmo Plaza Mayor (14 screens); Cine Yelmo Vialia (13 screens).

Marbella: Kinepolis La Cañada (eight screens).

Rincón de la Victoria: Cine Yelmo (10 screens).

Ronda: Multicines Ronda (five screens).

Vélez-Málaga: MK2 Cinesur El Ingenio (nine screens).

Tickets will be on sale at the box office, on cinema websites and at ticket machines located in the foyers of the cinemas. Certain special screenings may not be included in the promotion, such as 3D, VIP only or IMAX.

This event, organised by the Federation of Film Distributors (FEDICINE), together with the Spanish Federation of Cinemas, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, and the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA), seeks to encourage audiences to return to cinemas after months of uncertainty in the sector.