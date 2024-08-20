Filling your vehicle's fuel tank is cheaper this summer in Malaga province: this is how you could save up to 10 euros a time

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 10:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The continuing instability this summer in one of the most sought-after products in the world economy, oil, has benefitted the pockets of the people of Malaga province and the many visitors who use their cars to travel to the main tourist destinations along the Costa del Sol.

If your vehicle runs on diesel (still the principal fuel for vehicles in Spain), you should know that this year you are paying, on average, 1.53 euros per litre at petrol stations in Malaga province. That is six cents per litre less than in August last year, when it was priced (in general terms) at 1.59. Therefore, with a 50-litre tank you save three euros every time you fill up.

In the case of 95 octane unleaded petrol (the most commonly used), it now costs 1.65 euros, while last year it was around 1.70 euros. Therefore, the drop is five cents. If you fill up a 50-litre tank, you will be saving 2.50 euros a time. The gap is still much wider when compared to the summer season of 2022, when a record of more than 2.10 euros per litre was reached in both types of fuel.

"There is no shortage of product, the technologies for extracting oil are improving and are competitive at an affordable price," said Álvaro Fontes, president of the Andalusian association of fuel retailers (Agavecar). This market expert points to the global trends and the effects of "cataclysms" that affect fuel prices, because nowadays producers refine just enough oil to meet market demand and hardly any stock is accumulated. In this sense, "it seems that this summer we have some peace of mind", he stated, looking rather pleased.

As a result, the businessman emphasised that this year the uncertainties of previous years, especially the war in Ukraine, are not affecting the markets as much. "We have discounted the effect of the fear that we had of things that in the end did not happen, and that has brought more stability".

"We, as fuel station owners, are happy because we are the first to suffer when the price goes up: customers are unhappy and sales go down". On the other hand, this year, although the definitive figures are not yet available, Álvaro Fontes feels that it has been "a good summer": "We can see a certain happiness in consumption and there are many tourists". He also downplays the effect of the sale of new electric or hybrid cars (with lower nominal fuel consumption than conventional cars) on spending at petrol stations.

Cheapest fuel stations

Although the figures quoted above are the average prices for the province, the reality is that any driver can save a few euros by following a few simple tips. The first, especially in the cities and large towns, is to use loyalty cards, many of them in the form of mobile payment applications (such as the popular Waylet), which allow direct savings when refuelling at service stations participating in the scheme.

The second is to choose the cheapest fuel stations, which tend to be the so-called 'low cost' or unattended ones that have proliferated in recent years. According to data from the geoportal of the Ministry for Ecological Transition, in Malaga province you can find the 95 octane type of unleaded petrol from 1.40 euros per litre in several inland municipalities, and from 1.50 euros in the case of Malaga city (Petroprix and Plenoil).

As for diesel, the lowest price at the provincial level is 1.32 euros in Antequera and Marbella, while in the city of Malaga you can fill up for 1.34 euros (Las Palmeras, Petroprix and Plenoil).

As can be seen the price difference, depending on the fuel station chosen, can be more than 20 cents per litre, which would mean a saving of up to 10 euros on a full tank.