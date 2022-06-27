Fears of chaos at Malaga airport this weekend as strikes by Ryanair and EasyJet cabin crew coincide Many flights were cancelled and some others were delayed for several hours over the weekend as the Ryanair strike took effect

The strike by Ryanair cabin crew over the weekend resulted in numerous flight cancellations and delays at Malaga Airport. Figures supplied by the USO union show that 16 flights to or from Malaga airport were cancelled on Saturday and another 20 on Sunday. These included Oslo, Marseilles, Stockholm, Exeter and East Midlands, and also Gran Canaria, Ibiza and Lanzarote

These problems are an indication of what is likely to happen next weekend, which coincides with the start of the peak season for air travel. Why? Because the next round of strikes, which have been scheduled for Thursday 30 June, Friday 1 and Saturday 2 July, will coincide with those called by cabin crew who work for EasyJet in Spain, which is another of the busiest airlines on the Costa del Sol.

The EasyJet strikes have been scheduled in three periods during July: from 1 to 3, 15 to 17 and 29 to 31 at its three Spanish bases of Barcelona, Malaga and Palma. The action by cabin crew at both companies is expected to cause problems this summer at other European airports, not just in Spain.

In addition to the strikes, many Airlines are already short-staffed because they laid workers off during the pandemic and are finding it difficult recruit new personnel in time to cope with the demand, now that mobility restrictions have been lifted.

At present, the dates when strikes are planned are:

Ryanair

- 30 June, 1 and 2 July at the airline’s ten bases in Spain: Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona, Alicante, Sevilla, Palma, Valencia, Girona, Santiago de Compostela and Ibiza.

EasyJet

- 1, 2, 3, 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31 July at the three bases of Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.