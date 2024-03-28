Angry farmers plan to camp out at Port of Malaga as protests set to return in April

Matías Stuber Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Farmers' protests are set to return to Malaga in April including a camp at the city's port on 12, 13 and 14 April.

After agricultural associations organised several demonstrations in March, the protest group known as 6F (as the action began on 6 February) is aiming to continue protests that saw streets closed and clashes break out throughout Malaga province in February with new demonstrations next month. Initially organised through Whatsapp groups, the 6F platform is now trying to establish itself as an alternative to the traditional agricultural associations and unions, such as Asaja, UPA, Coag and Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias.

Alfredo Moreno, a member of the 6F platform, told SUR they are currently seeking the necessary permits. The move is a turnaround compared to the initial strategy, when demonstrations were spontaneous. Moreno said the consequences of past protests in the form of fines have taken their toll on many protesters. "We can't go on accumulating more fines," he said.

Farmers are complaining of unfair competition due to the entry of products from third countries that do not have to meet the same standards required of European Union producers. This entry of products from these countries occurs at the Port of Malaga, hence it was selected as the next destination for next month's demonstrations.

Moreno said the protests are open to all farmers and stockbreeders, regardless of which association they belong to. The aim is to demonstrate unity around interests that are common to all and which seek a change in the European Union's current agricultural policies.

In the last demonstration, in front of the government offices in Malaga, tensions were evident between those farming professionals aligned with the agricultural associations and those who associate with the 6F platform.