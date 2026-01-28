Fake nurse arrested after working in Malaga hospitals since start of pandemic

A man, aged 49, has been arrested for allegedly working as a fake nurse at public and private health facilities across Malaga and Almeria since 2020.

The suspect was detained by National Police on suspicion of falsifying public documents and practising medicine without a licence.

The investigation began following a complaint from the 061 emergency medical services centre. Officers from the provincial judicial police unit discovered that the university degree, transcripts, and professional registration certificates provided to his employers were all forgeries.

Police confirmed the man had never been enrolled in the nursing programme at the University of Malaga (UMA), despite the institution being named on his falsified diploma.

Checks with professional nursing associations in both Malaga and Almeria revealed no record of his membership. Investigators found he had submitted a registration certificate to a private clinic using a member number belonging to a different, legitimate nurse.

The suspect also reportedly claimed to have served as a "military nurse" in the Spanish Air Force. Police verified with military authorities that this claim was also false.

The man remains in custody pending further enquiries.