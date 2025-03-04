Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of Cercanías commuter trains on the C1 line which runs between Malaga city and Fuengirola. SUR
Police arrest suspect for extorting money from young man with intellectual disabilities on Costa del Sol train line
The 52-year-old individual, who was detained by Local Police officers from Fuengirola, demanded money from the victim in exchange for an alleged escort and protection service

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 16:23

Officers from the Local Police force in Fuengirola have arrested a suspect, 52, in relation to extorting money from a young man with intellectual disabilities on 24 February. The detainee took advantage of the victim by approaching him during his daily train journeys between Fuengirola and Malaga and asking him for money in exchange for an alleged escort and protection service.

The investigation began after the young man's mother reported to the police that a man was accosting her son on the Cercanías train line. The individual allegedly went as far as forcing the victim to go to an ATM machine to withdraw cash and threatening to physically hurt him.

Local Police officers set up a sting operation to locate the alleged perpetrator. On 24 February, they caught the suspect at Malaga's María Zambrano train station as he was trying to steal money from the victim's bag.

