Events planned in Madrid for Fitur tourism fair cancelled due to rail crash

Pilar Martínez Málaga Monday, 19 January 2026, 19:59 Share

Torremolinos was scheduled to hold its presentation event in Madrid on Monday evening in the run-up to the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), which opens its doors on Wednesday, 21 January. Marbella, Nerja and Malaga city had also organised an event with tourism operators and professionals for this Tuesday in the Spanish capital. And Costa del Sol had scheduled an event in Las Ventas bullring for the same afternoon as the opening of the fair. Finally, Rincón de la Victoria was due to close this round of events with its traditional 'bonquerón' gala. However, following the train accident in Adamuz, in which 40 people died and more than 150 were injured, these town councils and Turismo Costa del Sol have announced that they are suspending these events "as a sign of respect and solidarity with the victims".

The Junta de Andalucía has also announced that it is cancelling the entire institutional agenda scheduled for this edition of Fitur, which was expected to be attended by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, and the regional minister of tourism, Arturo Bernal. The Junta has confirmed that both have suspended their presence in what is one of the three largest tourism events in the world due to the rail tragedy and that the secretary general of tourism, Yolanda de Aguilar, will move to Madrid to maintain the contacts established with operators and airlines.

On the social network X and just hours after the train accident, the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, announced that "following the tragic news about the derailment of two trains, one originating in Malaga, in the province of Cordoba, we accompany the families of the deceased in their grief. The @turismodemalaga event prior to @fitur_madrid, scheduled for Tuesday, is suspended."

This morning, Costa del Sol Tourism has sent a message stating that "due to the tragic accident in Adamuz, and as a sign of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, they have decided to cancel the event that was scheduled to be held on Wednesday 21 January, at 20.30 hours, in Las Ventas bullring". The public company for the promotion of the province points out, "We deeply regret the circumstances that have led to this decision and we are grateful for the understanding of all those attending, partners and the media. Our sincere condolences and support to all the people involved." Costa del Sol Tourism has also cancelled the institutional agenda and public presentations to the media scheduled at its stand "as a sign of mourning and grief. Only the agenda of professional meetings with companies and entities in the tourism industry will be maintained by technicians of the company," they have detailed.