Moving from Valencia to Malaga in 2026: Europe's largest sustainable mobility event The eMobility Expo World Congress - MOW 2026 will be held at Malaga's principal trade fair, exhibition and conference centre (Fycma) next month

On 10 and 11 March, Malaga will host the third edition of eMobility Expo World Congress alongside MOW 2026.

The former is Europe's largest professional event for the sustainable, autonomous, electrified, connected and safe mobility industry. For its first two years, the eMobility event was held in Valencia.

The move to Malaga is the result of an agreement signed with the regional government of Andalucía to combine eMobility Expo World Congress and MOW (the New Mobility Order in the World), currently the most influential forum on sustainable mobility.

The most disruptive innovations in sustainable mobility, electrification, green hydrogen, connectivity and new technologies will be showcased at the combined event, which will be held at Malaga city's trade fair, exhibition and conference centre (Fycma).

Over the two days, this international event will bring together more than 200 exhibiting companies and more than 6,000 professionals and managers to "drive the transformation of the sector towards a smarter, more efficient and environmentally friendly model", according to a press release from the event organisers.

Among these 200 participating companies are leaders specialising in micro-mobility, the automotive industry, technology, manufacturers of electric batteries and charging systems, new fuel sources, products for automated and autonomous driving, the components industry, logistics, aeronautics, rail and shipbuilding, as well as start-ups that develop innovative products and services in this field.

As part of the event, the MOW 2026 conference will also take place at Fycma, where more than 370 experts will share the keys to implementing new business models and present the most cutting-edge technological and sustainable trends in the field of mobility.