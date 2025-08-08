Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The work at the Matas Verdes dunes, currently on hold. E.P.R.
Environment

Work on new section of Costa del Sol's coastal path halted after protected dunes concerns

Work was stopped after an environmental officer, following a call from residents, issued a report ordering the cessation of earthworks and the uprooting of vegetation in the protected area

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Friday, 8 August 2025, 12:24

Construction work on a new section of Malaga province's Senda Litoral coastal path has been halted after local residents raised environmental concerns.

Specifically it is on stage 14 of the route that includes the protected Matas Verdes dunes in the municipality of Estepona.

Work has been stopped since 1 July, when an environmental officer, following a call from residents, issued a report ordering the cessation of earthworks and the uprooting of vegetation.

According to the report, which SUR has seen, the work initiated by heavy machinery "destroyed the primary dune, a protected natural habitat of great ecological value, violating environmental requirements for land conservation."

Furthermore, "native vegetation has been uprooted, including sea chamomile, a species for which cutting, uprooting, or damaging protected flora or unique habitats is prohibited."

Municipal sources consulted have confirmed that "work will not resume until technical staff have assessed the existing flora and have proposed any necessary protective, corrective or restoration measures."

