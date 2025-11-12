Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the traffic control room in Estepona. SUR
Traffic

Almost one million euros budgeted to bolster Estepona's traffic management system

The town hall will install an additional 110 "intelligent" cameras, both in the town centre and on the outskirts, that will be monitored by the Local Police

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 15:34

Estepona town hall is planning an expansion of its traffic control system with the installation of an additional 110 "intelligent" cameras at 80 different points in the town. The objective is to improve urban transport, optimise traffic flow and take immediate action in the event of traffic jams or accidents.

The contract for the supply and installation of these new security devices, which will be integrated into the current traffic monitoring system, will soon be put out to tender, with a budget of 970,000 euros.

In 2023, the town hall implemented a system of intelligent cameras for urban traffic control. It was a pioneering project for the whole province of Malaga because of the "type of technology used". "Now, this system will take a qualitative and quantitative leap forward, incorporating new surveillance devices with greater capacity and better features, which will allow the application of new technologies for the improvement and fluidity of traffic," municipal sources stated.

This "intelligent" surveillance system allows the reading of registration numbers, locating vehicles, checking their characteristics, interconnecting in real time and visualising, recording and storing all types of data, images and videos in a central server, located in the town hall facilities. The Local Police is in charge of it. In addition, there will be a new speed control point, although the location "has yet to be determined".

The town hall has assured Estepona residents that "traffic monitoring, visualisation and control will be carried out with the corresponding security measures, guaranteeing the secure transfer of information through the network, in compliance with current legislation on security and personal data protection".

