Estepona town hall announces renovation of Plaza Colón with new paving, street furniture and infrastructure

The action is part of the beautification plan for the town centre

Emma Pérez-Romera

Emma Pérez-Romera

Estepona

Friday, 15 August 2025, 13:15

Estepona town hall has put out to public tender the remodelling work of the Plaza de Colón, between Calle Cristóbal Colón and Calle María de Maeztu. The action is part of the beautification plan for the town centre.

According to the project, "the area currently shows signs of deterioration, which is why a comprehensive intervention will be carried out on a total surface area of 1,841 square metres" and both the paving and the rest of the current urban infrastructure and street furniture will be replaced.

The study has determined which parts of the infrastructure already in place - such as drainage network, stormwater systems or public lighting - can be reused and what the area needs in terms of new material.

The sewage networks will be replaced, some rainwater connections and drainage holes will be made to collect rainwater from the streets. In addition, supply networks and connections will be replaced and new functional and ornamental elements, such as green spaces and fountains, will be implemented.

An initial budget of 593,000 euros has been earmarked for this project. This action is part of the plan to improve streets in the town centre which has been carried out by the town hall since 2011 and which has already benefited more than 130 streets.

