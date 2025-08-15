Costa del Sol plant extension guarantees two and a half more years of waste disposal

María Albarral Marbella Friday, 15 August 2025, 17:23 Share

The Mancomunidad association of the western Costa del Sol municipalities has approved the preliminary project for the extension of the Costa del Sol environmental complex in Casares. Delegate María Heredia stated that, with this extension, they "guarantee two and a half years of disposal capacity" at the waste treatment plant.

This "is determined by the extension of the contract between the Mancomunidad and Urbaser, for the operation of the facility for the integral treatment of waste generated in the municipalities that make up the Mancomunidad. Urbaser undertakes a series of investments in the complex and its facilities".

"The action consists of the creation of a new landfill cell adjacent to the existing cell 3, within the perimeter zone of the CM facilities, with a surface area of 37,313.54 square metres for the west cell and 857,120.20 square metres for the north cell, with budgets of 1,403,530.53 euros and 1,930,983.51 euros, respectively."

The Mancomunidad represents 11 towns on the western Costa from Torremolinos to Manilva.

Recycling

The assembly approved the tender for the contract for the management of the so-called 'Puntos Limpios' recycling points, currently managed by MMCSO (Mijas, Istán, Estepona and Manilva), as well as the collection and treatment of bulk waste and hazardous waste from households.

The contract will be for a period of five years and the total cost will be 5,401,500.55 euros for the established period of time.

Manuel Cardeña - president of the Mancomunidad - stated that recycling will be the priority management option for waste deposited at the centre. "Any other management option for each particular waste must be expressly approved in advance by the Mancomunidad," he said.

Delegate for the Environment Juan Olea said that the company awarded the contract will be in charge of: "the control of waste admission at each clean point; the regulation of opening hours and operation; the reception, identification, classification and deposit of waste in the corresponding containers, which includes personalised attention to users; the registration of the quantities and types of waste managed, as well as the users of the Punto Limpio; the transport of waste and delivery to the authorised manager, including the treatment fee; and the cleaning and conservation of the equipment and installations, keeping them in maximum operation".

Olea added that "the waste that can be deposited by residents at the clean point must be of domestic origin, and therefore must be delivered in small quantities. This waste can be of the type classified as 'non-hazardous in bulk', such as construction and demolition waste (CDW, rubble), bulky waste, pruning and gardening waste, wood, metals, rigid and flexible plastics, etc". Hazardous waste includes paint residues, contaminated packaging, aerosols, motor oil filters, mineral oil, waste electrical and electronic equipment, batteries and toner.

On the other hand, the Mancomunidad has approved the awarding of the medal of honour to president of the regional government of Andalucía Juanma Moreno.