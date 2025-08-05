Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Some of the accommodation on offer. Selwo Lodge
Tourism

The safari lodge hotel on the Costa del Sol that transports you to Africa without having to leave Spain

Located in the midst of Selwo Park on the Costa del Sol, you can book an overnight stay at the reserve which is home to more than 2,000 animals

Alberto Flores

Granada

Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 18:34

Going on a safari in Africa is an unforgettable experience that leaves a lasting impression on those who get the chance to experience it. Surrounded by wild animals in their natural habitat, you get to better understand nature and contemplate its flow. However, this experience can be quite costly and, therefore, inaccessible to many.

Fortunately, there is an alternative on the south coast of Spain that will make you feel as if you were on safari in the middle of Kenya, Tanzania or Namibia. Hotel Selwo Lodge, located in the Parque Selwo in Estepona, reproduces the safari atmosphere with great accuracy, offering various types of accommodation. The reserve covers more than 100 hectares, where more than 2,000 animals of different species coexist.

The animals in the park are from different continents, but most of them are from Africa. The hotel gives you the chance to live among lions, zebras, monkeys and giraffes during the day and sleep surrounded by them at night.

Like Africa but with the comforts of a hotel

Selwo Lodge offers several accommodation options: Masai-style huts; the Watu village, which offers views from a high point in the park; and the Zulu apartments, which have a private jacuzzi. All rooms are surrounded by greenery, built to make you feel like you're in Africa, but with all the comforts of a hotel.

The booking includes not only an overnight stay at the lodge, but also access to the park for two days, breakfast, car park, swimming pool and the 'Serengeti' safari. Other activities include archery and walking across a long swaying suspension bridge.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Green light for almost 900 new parking spaces in Nerja on Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Malaga CF given bruising pre-season reality check on trip to UK
  3. 3 Head to the end of the world to cool off in Spain this summer
  4. 4 This is where you can go stargazing for free on the Costa del Sol this week
  5. 5 Malaga CF prioritise those who missed out last year for remaining season tickets
  6. 6 Marbella golf tournament raises funds for Collective Calling
  7. 7 Gibraltar Finance Centre to host major job fair for students
  8. 8 Jitterbug Jazz Band comes to the English Cemetery in Malaga
  9. 9 Protesters to gather in Marbella for another peaceful demonstration against bullfighting
  10. 10 Regional government allocates two million euros to improve access roads to popular Malaga town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The safari lodge hotel on the Costa del Sol that transports you to Africa without having to leave Spain

The safari lodge hotel on the Costa del Sol that transports you to Africa without having to leave Spain