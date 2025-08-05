The safari lodge hotel on the Costa del Sol that transports you to Africa without having to leave Spain

Alberto Flores Granada Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 18:34 Share

Going on a safari in Africa is an unforgettable experience that leaves a lasting impression on those who get the chance to experience it. Surrounded by wild animals in their natural habitat, you get to better understand nature and contemplate its flow. However, this experience can be quite costly and, therefore, inaccessible to many.

Fortunately, there is an alternative on the south coast of Spain that will make you feel as if you were on safari in the middle of Kenya, Tanzania or Namibia. Hotel Selwo Lodge, located in the Parque Selwo in Estepona, reproduces the safari atmosphere with great accuracy, offering various types of accommodation. The reserve covers more than 100 hectares, where more than 2,000 animals of different species coexist.

The animals in the park are from different continents, but most of them are from Africa. The hotel gives you the chance to live among lions, zebras, monkeys and giraffes during the day and sleep surrounded by them at night.

Like Africa but with the comforts of a hotel

Selwo Lodge offers several accommodation options: Masai-style huts; the Watu village, which offers views from a high point in the park; and the Zulu apartments, which have a private jacuzzi. All rooms are surrounded by greenery, built to make you feel like you're in Africa, but with all the comforts of a hotel.

The booking includes not only an overnight stay at the lodge, but also access to the park for two days, breakfast, car park, swimming pool and the 'Serengeti' safari. Other activities include archery and walking across a long swaying suspension bridge.