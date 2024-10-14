Body of dead man discovered by property managers on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Estepona Monday, 14 October 2024, 10:42 | Updated 10:49h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

National Police officers have opened an investigation after the body of a man was discovered on a property in Estepona. The corpse was found with a cut on the neck, according to police sources.

The property managers of the rural estate raised the alarm after making the grisly find about 1pm on Sunday 13 October. The dead man, who is yet to be identified, is said to have no connection with the property, sources pointed out.

Police officers attended the scene after the alarm was raised and discovered the body with the cut on its neck, suggesting a possible violent death. An autopsy will be carried out in Malaga city today.

The investigation is ongoing.