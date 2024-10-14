Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Body of dead man discovered by property managers on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Body of dead man discovered by property managers on the Costa del Sol

The deceased, whose body showed signs of violence, has not yet been identified but he had no connection with the property, according to sources

Irene Quirante

Estepona

Monday, 14 October 2024, 10:42

National Police officers have opened an investigation after the body of a man was discovered on a property in Estepona. The corpse was found with a cut on the neck, according to police sources.

The property managers of the rural estate raised the alarm after making the grisly find about 1pm on Sunday 13 October. The dead man, who is yet to be identified, is said to have no connection with the property, sources pointed out.

Police officers attended the scene after the alarm was raised and discovered the body with the cut on its neck, suggesting a possible violent death. An autopsy will be carried out in Malaga city today.

The investigation is ongoing.

