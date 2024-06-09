Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ten-year-old boy rushed to intensive care unit by air ambulance after being pulled from hotel pool on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Ten-year-old boy rushed to intensive care unit by air ambulance after being pulled from hotel pool on the Costa del Sol

A doctor who was on the scene carried out resuscitation manoeuvres, as did 061 health personnel, who finally transferred the child by helicopter to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga

Europa Press

Malaga

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 20:09

Compartir

A ten-year-old boy is admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga city where he was transferred this weekend showing signs of drowning after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool in Manilva on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucia emergency services control room.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Saturday and 112 operators received several alerts about a minor who was reportedly drowning in a hotel pool in the Malaga province town. Health professionals, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers were quickly mobilised.

According to 112 Andalucía, a doctor who was on the scene carried out resuscitation manoeuvres, as did 061 health personnel, who finally transferred the child by air ambulance to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga, where he is still in admitted to an ICU with a guarded prognosis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Roberto at the double to send Malaga CF to the play-off final
  2. 2 Body of man found in nets of fishing boat at Fuengirola port
  3. 3 Cat charity unhappy with Mijas council's neutering plan
  4. 4 John Lennon: A Beatle's take on liberal Torremolinos
  5. 5 Fuengirola launches pet pee bottle initiative in attempt to keep the municipality in 'perfect condition'
  6. 6 Foreign resident networking evening held in Mijas Costa
  7. 7 Finance Advice for U.S. Expats in Spain
  8. 8 24-hour solar power using a virtual or physical battery
  9. 9 A Finnish soldier, actor and entrepreneur on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Fireworks kick off six days of fun at Marbella's San Bernabé fair

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad