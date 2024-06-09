Ten-year-old boy rushed to intensive care unit by air ambulance after being pulled from hotel pool on the Costa del Sol

Europa Press Malaga Sunday, 9 June 2024, 20:09 Compartir Copiar enlace

A ten-year-old boy is admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga city where he was transferred this weekend showing signs of drowning after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool in Manilva on the Costa del Sol, according to the 112 Andalucia emergency services control room.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on Saturday and 112 operators received several alerts about a minor who was reportedly drowning in a hotel pool in the Malaga province town. Health professionals, Local Police and Guardia Civil officers were quickly mobilised.

According to 112 Andalucía, a doctor who was on the scene carried out resuscitation manoeuvres, as did 061 health personnel, who finally transferred the child by air ambulance to the Hospital Materno Infantil in Malaga, where he is still in admitted to an ICU with a guarded prognosis.