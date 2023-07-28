Long tailbacks on AP-7 motorway due to vehicle fire in Casares tunnel

Sections
Highlight
Marbella
Friday, 28 July 2023, 19:26
Compartir
There is a major tailback of traffic on the AP-7 motorway on the Costa del Sol, in the direction of Cádiz, this Friday afternoon due to a vehicle on fire in the Casares tunnel.
Firefighters, Guardia Civil traffic officers and road maintenance workers have been deployed to the scene, according to information provided to SUR by 112 Andalucía.
The incident happened at around 6pm this 28 July at kilometre 147 of the AP-7 motorway. The 112 emergency services control room received more than ten calls alerting them to a vehicle on fire, just at the entrance to the Casares tunnel, in the direction of Cádiz.
At the moment there are no reports of any injuries, according to 112.
This is the third accident on the AP-7 in just two weeks. On 14 July, in the municipality of Marbella, two people died and four were injured after a collision between two cars and a lorry. On 18 July, one person was injured following an accident between a lorry and a breakdown truck, which was carrying two vehicles.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.