Accident involving a lorry and breakdown truck leaves long traffic tailbacks on motorway in Fuengirola The incident happened earlier this Tuesday morning at the junction of the AP-7 in the El Higuerón area, heading in the direction of Malaga

An accident which happened just after nine o'clock this Tuesday morning (18 July) is causing serious traffic jams on the AP-7, in the municipality of Fuengirola, at the junction in the area of El Higuerón, heading in the direction of Malaga.

The accident involved a lorry and a breakdown truck, which in turn was carrying two other vehicles, according to the information provided by the Fuengirola fire brigade, which together with the Guardia Civil and the Benalmádena fire crews travelled to the area. As a result of the accident, a large part of the access road and the right-hand lane of the dual carriageway was obstructed.

According to the Fuengirolafire brigade only one of the drivers was injured, "apparently without major consequences", so the work of the fire brigade in the area is currently focused on helping to remove the vehicles involved and cleaning up the road.

The same sources advise "caution" in traffic in the area, given the amount of traffic tailbacks that are forming

Just four days ago there was another accident on the AP-7, on this occasion in the municipality of Marbella, which left two people dead and four injured. Two cars and a lorry collided, also causing kilometres of traffic tailbacks.