Two suffer knife injuries while trying to repossess ‘squatted’ Costa del Sol flat

Juan Cano Estepona Friday, 4 October 2024, 12:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

National Police officers are investigating a violent confrontation that allegedly happened in a building in Estepona and which ended with three people arrested and two injured with stab wounds, one of them seriously. The reason for the fight, according to the first investigations, was that a group of people - including the man who came off worst in the confrontation - tried to take back a reportedly squatted flat by force.

The incident happened around 2am on Wednesday 2 October in Calle Archidona in the Costa del Sol municipality. The 112 Andalucía emergency service number received a call alerting them to an argument.

When the first police patrols arrived on the scene, they found two persons wounded. One of them, the one with the most serious injuries, was found in the garage of the building, where he had managed to take refuge. He had stab wounds to his head, neck and hands. The police immediately called an ambulance so that he could be taken to hospital as he had also lost a lot of blood. At the property, they located another man who had stab wounds to his hands.

Police officers identified all those involved and interviewed some of them to try to clarify what happened. According to the first investigations, the flat in question belonged to a woman who had lived there with her partner. When the relationship broke up, she left and he stayed in the flat, allegedly as a squatter.

On the night of the fight, the woman's partner was in the flat with a cousin when, apparently, around four or five men entered the flat through a window. The intention of the assailants was - according to the investigation - to drive them out of the property and recover it for the owner.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether any of the assailants are related to the woman and whether, as some sources suggest, she may have asked them for help to expel her ex and his cousin from the property.

The assailants allegedly began attacking the two cousins to get them to leave the house, but far from doing so, the cousins reacted by arming themselves with knives and confronting the group. Most of them fled, but they managed to catch up with one of them, who suffered the most serious injuries.