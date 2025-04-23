Shots fired as squatters evicted from property in Estepona

There has been a new shooting incident on the Costa del Sol. It happened in the Cancelada area of Estepona. It happened during the eviction of several squatters yesterday evening. Police officers attended the scene after calls alerted them to shots fired. The officers inspected the area and found several spent bullet casings.

The incident unfolded at around 7pm near Calle Carmen Conde, when a company specialising in evicting squatters arrived to perform an operation involving several individuals.

Shortly after the eviction, some of the squatters allegedly returned to the area and fired several shots. Police patrols were mobilised to the scene, where they recovered at least two bullet casings.

The suspects are said to have fled in a vehicle. The police have launched an investigation to identify and locate them.

The incident happened less than 24 hours after a British man was killed in a shooting in Mijas. According to the main hypothesis of that case, the two alleged suspects waited for the victim to finish a football match before shooting him dead.

Less than a week ago, on 17 April, a confrontation between families in the Portada Alta neighbourhood in Malaga city also resulted in a man getting shot in the leg. The police arrested five people in connection to the case, four of whom were released and one was imprisoned.

Just a few hours after the shooting on Thursday, another man was shot in the shoulder near a Marbella nightclub on Calle Príncipe Salimam, where a party with an international DJ was being held. Witnesses reported seeing the perpetrator fleeing in a car.

Several shootings have been reported in the last month, confirming the increase of firearms on the streets of the Costa del Sol. At the beginning of April, a man fired several shots in Calle Gaucín in Malaga city, injuring four people - his target and three other people who were working or walking nearby.