Police arrest Malaga barbershop shooter who injured four people in broad daylight attack

The large National Police deployment following a shooting in Malaga city on Wednesday 2 April has resulted in the arrest of the sole suspect. The 29-year-old man from Alicante was located on Friday, two days after he opened fire in a barber's shop on the Carretera de Cádiz in Malaga, injuring his intended target along with three bystanders who were not related to the dispute: two workers and a 73-year-old man. The suspect is currently being investigated for the crimes of illegal possession of weapons and four attempted murders.

Shootings in broad daylight

The incident happened at 6pm last Wednesday, when witnesses reported that an individual had opened fire in the middle of Calle Gaucín, leaving several people injured. The shooting had started after the suspect and a man sitting in the barber's chair started to argue. The situation escalated when the perpetrator shot his target - Jony - and then two men who were working next door. He also shot an elderly man walking in the area.

The suspect then ran off in the direction of the Vistrafranca neighbourhood, where he lived in a squatted house. A large police deployment was launched, but the man was not inside the property.

According to Jony's family, the dispute dates back a decade and originates from an argument over a haircut. Despite the naivety of the disagreement, they said that the suspect had even pulled a knife on his enemy the summer before the incident.

The four injured are out of danger

Jony, 37, was shot in the shoulder and the elbow. He was discharged from the hospital on the night of the incident.

One of the workers was shot in the thigh, while the other received injuries in his thigh and abdomen. Both were taken to the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria and have also been discharged.

The only victim that remains hospitalised is the 73-year-old passerby. The bullet hit him in the chest, perforating his lung. He is currently under observation and receiving treatment at the city hospital, but sources have assured that he is out of danger.